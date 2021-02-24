Mirzapur DM helps specially abled teacher

Mirzapur: Following the news published by ETV Bharat regarding specially-abled Gopal Khandelwal teaching students for free in Mirzapur, he has been approached by the district officials who have extended all possible help to him.

Khandelwal has been teaching students for the past 22 years in Patikapura village of Mirzapur free of cost and stays in a one-room house.

He has now taught nearly 10,000 children since 1999 and some of his students have gone to pursue higher studies, some are doing MBBS and a few others are taking a polytechnic course.

After facing several difficulties, Khandelwal had tweeted asking the District Magistrate Mirzapur for help with the food and medicine for treatment. Taking cognizance of the tweet, District Officer Pravin Kumar Laxkar himself reached the teacher and offered a help of Rs 6000 every month for two years.

The District Officer along with the Rotary club members decided to help the self-less teacher and assured him of help related to his treatment.

Born on September 1, 1969, Khandelwal studied science in 12 standard and in 1996 got selected at Agra SN Medical College through CPMT.

On November 19, 1996, while he was returning home in a car, he met with an accident that left him with a paralysed lower body.

For three years, he visited pillar to post hoping to get better, but the doctors said nothing could be done. Following the news, Khandelwal's family left him and his life changed forever.

It is then a friend Amit Dutta helped Gopal Khandelwal in 1999 and relocated him to Mirzapur in 1999. Since then, he has been living in Patikapura village imparting education among children.

Actor Vivek Oberoi had also reached out to Gopal Khandelwal after seeing his viral video and called him to Mumbai. He gave the teacher a wheelchair and helped him monetarily.