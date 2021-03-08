Mother and daughter murdered in Agra

Agra: A mother and her daughter were murdered at their home by a man in Agra. The suspect is believed to be from the same village as his victims.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Jarar under the Bah police circle area of Agra leading,

Sharada Devi, 50, was sleeping in her room with her daughter Kamini, 19, when the accused Govind entered the house and stabbed the mother and the daughter.

Hearing their screams, Vimlesh, the elder daughter-in-law of Sharda Devi, rushed to their room. She was also attacked with a knife by the accused.

Other locals also rushed to the house on hearing the commotion but the killer managed to flee.

Senior police officials including IG Satish Ganesh and SSP Bablu Kumar reached the scene of the crime and the forensic team was also called in to collect evidence. Sniffer dogs were also brought in to trace the killer.

IG Satish Ganesh told the media that the suspect was allegedly in love with Sharada Devi's daughter but she did not respond which might have provoked him to commit the crime.

The police official said that the killer will be arrested soon.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured woman has been admitted to a hospital.

(IANS Report)

