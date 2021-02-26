Drugs recovered, four Nepalese women arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Bahraich (UP): In a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, SSB and local police, four Nepalese women were arrested after over 15 kg charas was allegedly recovered from their possession, officials said on Friday.

Three women were arrested near Mihinpurwa bus station on Thursday and 10 kg charas was recovered from them, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bahraich, Vipin Mishra, said.

The arrested women identified themselves as Rangina Roka, Manju Roka and Sirjana Roka of eastern Rukum district of Nepal, the SSP said.

Another Nepalese national belonging to Rolpa district of Nepal was arrested near the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) outpost in Rupaidehapolice station area with over five kilograms of charas, the SSP said.

The total worth of the recovered charas from the four women was estimated to be around Rs 4.5 crore in the international market, the SSP said.

The arrested women were planning to go to Delhi.

A case has been registered against the four, he said, adding vigil has been stepped up in bordering areas in view of panchayat polls.

