Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh surrenders in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Dhananjay Singh surrendered in the MP/MLA court in Prayagraj on Friday.

The Lucknow police had announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on him on Thursday.

Dhananjay Singh was wanted in the murder of history-sheeter Ajit Singh, who was shot dead on January 6, allegedly at his behest. He has been charged with conspiracy in the murder.

The police, on Thursday, raided the former MP's residence on Sultanpur Road and several other hideouts but could not find him.

According to a statement issued by the Lucknow police, it identified six flats, two farm houses in Lucknow and various properties in Delhi, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mau, Barabanki and also some other property in Jharkhand, belonging to Dhananjay Singh.

(IANS)

