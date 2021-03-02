UP: Farmer shot dead in Hathras

Hathras: Amrish Kumar Sharma, a 48-year-old farmer was allegedly shot dead on Monday in Naujarpur village in Kotwali Sasni area. Even though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

Jagdish Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Hathras along with other police officers reached the spot immediately. He was informed by the farmer's daughter that there were six to seven people involved in the attack. She also told him that she was molested earlier and her father had filed a complaint earlier on the matter against the accused.

Also read: Teenager rapes seven-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

Irked by the complaint, the miscreants shot the farmer dead, as per the daughter's allegation. The farmer was digging potatoes when he was attacked. Gaurav Sharma is accused of shooting him dead.

Also read: Ravi Kishan meets Yogi Adityanath over UP film city project

Dr Mahavir Singh said that he was brought to the hospital dead. The mortal remains were sent for post-mortem. Police have initiated an investigation.

Also read: Bhim Army inches closer to SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh