Father of accused booked for murder of rape victim's father

Kanpur: The father of an accused in the Sajeti gangrape case, has been booked for allegedly killing the father of the rape survivor.

Devendra Yadav, father of accused Deepu Yadav, is a sub-inspector (SI) in the state police.

Superintendent of police (rural) Brijesh Srivastava said that an FIR has been registered on charges of murder against Devendra Yadav.

The family members of the deceased alleged in the FIR that Devendra Yadav hatched a conspiracy to kill rape survivor's father and make it look like a road accident.

"Ghatampur inspector Dhanesh Kumar has been asked to investigate the charges. Action will be taken against the SI once the probe confirms his involvement in the alleged murder," the SP said.

The 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by Golu Yadav and Deepu Yadav in the Sajeti area on Monday.

The victim had gone out to bring fodder for cattle when she was abducted by the duo and taken to a secluded place where she was allegedly gang raped.

The girl's family alleged that a day after the incident, when they were heading toward Sajeti police station to lodge a complaint, Deepu's brother, Saurabh Yadav, had threatened to eliminate them if they lodged a complaint in the case.

The rape survivor's father was crushed to death by a speeding truck, just metres away from Ghatampur community health centre, where his 13-year-old daughter was undergoing medical examination for sexual assault, on Wednesday.

