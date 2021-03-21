FIR against cop for sending obscene videos to woman in UP

Basti (Uttar Pradesh): A woman of Bhitwa village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district has lodged a case against a Sub-Inspector (SI) for allegedly sending her obscene videos and pictures.

Meanwhile, acting on her plaint, the district Superintendent of Police (SP) has suspended the officer, identified as Deepak Singh and his aide constable.

The FIR has been lodged against 14 police personnel including the two Revenue personnel in connection to this case.

According to the complainant, a few months ago she met SI Singh during a mask checking in her locality. During the conversation with her, Singh asked for her phone number.

She did not mind sharing her number with him as he said he was a police officer, but later she began to receive obscene pictures and videos from his number, she said in her FIR.

As he did not cease sending such material even after she warned him, she complained about Singh to the SP. But Singh was given a clean chit by SP in the investigation. Later, the SI accused the woman and her family members of defaming him, the FIR read.

After complaining to the Mahila Commission and district administration regarding the same, the SP took action and suspended the police officer. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway against 14 accused persons.

