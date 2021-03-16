Firozabad professor arrested for derogatory post against Smriti Irani

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): The authorities of SRK degree college issued a suspension notice to professor Shaharyar Ali on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory comments on social media against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

According to the reports, the professor had used some 'inappropriate' words against the Union Minister which went viral on several social media platforms. Since then, several protests were organised by the Hindu organisation demanding strict action against the professor.

On Tuesday, after college authorities took action against the professor, a case was registered against him.

He was arrested by the Firozabad police under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 354C (voyeurism), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

