Five booked for secretly burying boy killed after getting trapped in rotavator

Shahjahanpur (UP): A case of culpable homicide was registered against five people for allegedly secretly burying a 12-year-old boy who was killed after getting trapped an agriculture implement attached to a tractor at a village here, police said on Monday.

Some minor boys at Mau Shahjahanpur village of the Allahganj police station area took out a tractor from their house on Sunday evening. They called Shani (12) and started ploughing the fields, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

Shani, who was sitting on the tractor, accidently fell from it and was caught in a rotavator used in ploughing.

Her died on the spot, the SP said, adding that the children got scared and hurriedly returned with a tractor and recounted the whole incident to their families.

The SP said their family members, Fakire Lal and Dinesh, buried the boy in a pit dug in a field around 10 pm.

Police have registered a case against Akash, Jitendra, Shiva--all minors--Fakire and Dinesh. They have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, the SP added. All accused are absconding since the incident, he added.

PTI