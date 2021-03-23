Uttar Pradesh: 4 booked for rape, blackmail by indecent video

Saharanpur: Police arrested four people on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman.

Ahmed, Riyaz, Ashraf and Moti — all residents of the Shekhpura Kadeem area in the Dehat Kotwali area — were arrested after the woman lodged a police complaint.

As per the complaint, Ahmed raped her after taking her to a hotel. The complainant said he made a video and used it to blackmail her.

According to her, Ahmed started demanding Rs. 50,000 after her wedding in February. He threatened to upload the video on social media, pressurising to convert her religion.

The police have filed an FIR against 10 people in connection with the case.

"The medical check-up of the woman has confirmed rape," Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kumar said.