Lawyer wants to buy horse as fuel prices rise

Varanasi: A lawyer in Uttar Pradesh has applied for training in horse riding to beat the rising fuel prices.

Dr Harish Chandra Maurya of Varanasi sent his application to the mounted police, which trains police personnel in horse riding. The lawyer said he plans to buy a horse to commute to work.

"I have submitted my application to the SSP's office, and I am waiting for a response," Maurya told reporters. He has urged the officer to allow him to train at the police facility.



The horse riding school run by the traffic police offers a 15-day training course for a fee.

"Any enthusiast above 10 years of age can apply and get trained by the mounted police," said the sub-inspector and in-charge of mounted police unit Ram Kumar.

IANS Report