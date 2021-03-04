Girl injured as miscreants open fire in market in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A girl pursuing B. A received a bullet injury as three bike-borne armed miscreants opened fire at a local shop in Meerut on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident occurred when the three armed miscreants came on a motorcycle and opened fire at the shop. Hearing the sound of firing, locals started to panic and the armed miscreants fled from the spot.

During the chaos, the girl received the bullet injury.

After the police reached the spot and the injured girl was shifted to hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

The police is investigating the case.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants.

Meanwhile, SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni, investigating the case, said that the attackers are being searched.

However, the purpose behind the firing is yet unknown.

