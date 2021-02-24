'Toxic substance caused death of girls in UP'

Unnao: Three minor girls were found in an unconscious state in Unnao's Baburaha village. Two of them were declared brought dead at the district hospital while the third was referred to a private hospital in Kanpur in a critical condition.

Post mortem report of the two girls confirmed death due to the consumption of a toxic substance called Sulfosulfuron.

Forensic Science Laboratory report also confirmed it.

The girls, aged 13, 16 and 17, were found in their field on February 17 when they had gone to their fields to cut grass.

One of the surviving girls is in a critical state in a Kanpur hospital.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said that the investigation report given by the Forensic Science Laboratory confirms the death of two girls due to the presence of Sulfosulfuron.