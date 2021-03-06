Illegal building owned by Mukhtar Ansari demolished in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In an operation against encroachment on government land, Lucknow Development Authority begins demolition of the illegal properties of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

In this connection, the Rani Sultanate mall located in Zone 6 of the Lucknow Development Authority, Hazratganj was demolished this morning.

Government officials and police personnel were present in large numbers in the area when the building was being demolished, a government spokesman said. The move was taken to avoid any law and order situation.

Ritu Suhas, the joint secretary of Lucknow Development Authority along with Executive Engineer Kamaljeet, Bharat Pandey, Engineer Nityanand Choubey, and Assistant Engineer NS Shakya are present on the spot.

Earlier, the Lucknow Development Authority got into action and demolished the Dragon Mart in the Lalbagh area.

The Mart falls in Zone 6 of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

