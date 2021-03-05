Indian national killed in firing by Nepal Police: Pilibhit SP

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): An Indian national has been killed in firing by Nepal Police after three youths, who had gone to the country on a tour, got in a scuffle with the forces.

Jai Prakash Yadav, Superintendent of Police of Pilibhit which borders the country in Uttar Pradesh said that while one of the three died in police firing, one of them fled to the Indian side.

Jai Prakash Yadav, Superintendent of Police of Pilibhit, speaking to media

However the remaining one is still missing, Yadav told while detailing the incident.

The police are trying to ascertain the facts of the incident by trying to contact the man who returned to India, Yadav added.

With inputs from ANI

