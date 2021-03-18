Locksmith makes a lock weighing 300 kg in Aligarh

Aligarh: Though Aligarh remains in the limelight for many reasons, the locks which are made here get praise from the whole world. One after another, locks which uniquely designed and secure, are manufactured in this town of Uttar Pradesh. Small and big locks – there is no match to their strength and reliability as well. What to say about the carvings which are done on these locks. But now a new chapter will be added in the history of the locks made in Aligarh. In fact, a giant lock has been made in Aligarh, which weighs 300 kg. This lock is not made by any factory or machine but by an elderly couple living in Jwalapuri area of the city. This lock has been made by lock artisan Satya Prakash Sharma and his wife Rukmani Sharma. This elderly couple, with their hard work and perseverance, has created this 300 kg 'lock among locks' and they claim that it will be the biggest lock in the world.

Lock artisan Satya Prakash Sharma and his wife Rukmani Sharma made the 350kg lock

LOCK WAS MADE IN ONE YEAR

The couple lives in Street Number 5 of Jwalapuri area of the district. They had been working on this lock for the last one year. They were making the lock on the order of Ramson Locks in the city. The width of this lock is six feet high and two feet nine inches in height.

Satya Prakash Sharma says that the lock is ready, but to give it a better shape, the work of giving basic touches is yet to be done. After making those changes, its weight will be around 350 kg. The people of Talanagari, as Aligarh is also known, will be proud to see this lock and its grand appearance will give a new identity to Aligarh.

The couple working on the key

THE KEY WEIGHS 25 KILOGRAMS

Satya Prakash Sharma said that he had got the order to make this lock before lockdown and since the time of lockdown, both of them – he and his wife – are engaged in making the lock. It has been a year now that they have achieved success. He said that the key of this lock is three feet four inches, which is special in itself. The weight of this key is more than 25 kg. In making this lock, his wife Rukmani along with his family and children contributed to creating a unique lock, which has brought a special identity to their skills.

INHERITED LOCK MAKING SKILLS

Locksmith Satya Prakash Sharma and his wife Rukmani Sharma

Satya Prakash Sharma’s father late Bhojraj was also a big locksmith. He used to be counted among the famous locksmiths of the city in his time. He also made many heavy locks. Satya Prakash Sharma says that his father had made two locks weighing 40 kg each. One of the locks went to Kolkata, while the other one is still in Aligarh.

