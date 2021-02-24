Mafia war in Uttar Pradesh claiming several lives

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A spate of murders in the past few years is being linked to the ongoing war between two mafias from Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region.

Mafia war in Uttar Pradesh claiming several lives

The Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh is infamous for crime, and the names of Mukhtar Ansari and Brijesh Singh of Ghazipur often find mention. The mafia gangs interfere in contract leasing, coal business, mining, among others. Although both the mafias have in the past interfered in politics, but nowadays the wind is blowing in the favour of Brijesh Singh.

Conspiracy plotted from prison

According to individuals in the know of things, Brijesh, who is currently imprisoned, has used a former MP from Purvanchal his pawn to implement this work. A conspiracy hatched in jail is being carried out, resulting in the deaths of Ansari's key men.

Read: Unnao case victim's statements recorded after she regained consciousness

According to sources, Brijesh Singh currently enjoys the support of many politicians, including a current MP, a former MP, and a former MLC. The mafia has prepared a blueprint to end the rival mafia. As per the plan, five people close to Mukhtar Ansari have been murdered in the state.

However, what is to be noted is that in all these killings, the name of a former MP has emerged indirectly. However, a clean chit was subsequently given to the former MP in four such cases.

In the recent incident in Mau, where a certain Ajit Singh was murdered, the MP has been accused of conspiring, erasing evidence and giving protection to the accused. The development has created a storm in Uttar Pradesh politics, with a section reportedly lobbying to get the former MP a clean chit.

Read: 'ED finds evidence against ex-minister in mining scam'

As the police is pushing to arrest him, the former MP is reportedly trying to obtain a stay on his arrest from the High Court. According to reports, the police is even preparing to attach the property of the former MP.

5 men close to Ansari killed

In the last five years, five individuals considered close to Mukhtar Ansari were gunned down -- Munna Bajrangi alias Prem Prakash Singh, Pushpjit Singh, Sanjay Mishra, and Ajit Singh.

Read: Amroha murders: No execution date yet for convict Shabnam

Mafia want to enter politics

According to a high-ranking officer of the state, by the late 1990s, the mafia of Purvanchal had almost established themselves in politics. Since Mukhtar's elder brother Afzal Ansari was already in politics, it was easy for him to also enter politics.

On the other hand, Brijesh introduced his elder brother Uday Nath Singh alias Chulbul to politics. Uday Nath Singh was a member of the Legislative Council and after him, his son Sushil Singh, the nephew of Brijesh, became an MLA.

Read: Woman accuses UP police of 'abusing power'

According to Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur, the mafia cannot flourish without entering into politics. One reason for going into politics is to secure business investments and to increase them. He said that the mafia wants to intimidate the STF. They feel that if the election is won, the STF will not go after them.

250 gangsters in Purvanchal today

An inspector of the STF said that there are around 250 gangsters in Purvanchal today. Some of the gangsters are already in politics, while those who are not, desire to enter politics soon. Of these, 5-7 names have an asset value of above Rs 5,000 crore. There are more than 50 names with asset values above Rs 500 crore.

Former DGP AK Jain said that involvement in organised crime is the first condition of being a mafia. Intervening in local politics, and converting illegal black money into legal capital are the other factors behind identifying a criminal as 'mafia'.

Read: Smriti Irani buys land in Amethi to make house for herself