Man appeals to women police to find him a partner

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): A man in Uttar Pradesh, apparently frustrated after failing to find a life partner, has appealed to the police to help him.

Twenty-six-year-old Azeem Mansoori is 3 feet and 2 inches in height. The resident of Mohalla in Shamli district approached a women's police station in his search for a partner after his family failed to find him one.

Mansoori is the third child amongst his six siblings. Since he is short in stature, none of the marriage proposals worked out. The upset young man also had written to the higher officials in the administration including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help him out.

The women's police station, after hearing his story, has assured him all help.

The young man who runs a shop in Kairana said that he is trying his best to get married prior to Ramzan and by God's grace if he succeeds, he would take his wife on a honeymoon to Goa, Kullu Manali and Shimla.