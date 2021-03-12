Man sent to jail for 'pind daan' of UP CM

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): The Ballia police have arrested a man said to be a Samajwadi Party (SP) worker for performing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "pind daan" (one of the last rites among the Hindus).

Brijesh Yadav was apprehended after he posted a video of it on the social media and one of the priests, who performed the ritual filed a complaint against him. He has been sent him to judicial custody.

On the complaint of a priest, Sudhakar Mishra, the police lodged an FIR against Yadav under sections 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC and 66 IT Act.

Revati station officer Yadvendra Pandey said the accused is a resident of Dalchapra village in and he had performed the rituals on the banks of river Ganga by misleading five priests, including the complainant.

Mishra, in his complaint alleged that Yadav took the priests for puja at Pachrukhiya ghat. After the ritual was over, he performed the last rites ritual by placing a photo of the chief minister.

The accused has been sent to jail.

