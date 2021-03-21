Man arrested for sexual torture of wife

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh after he sexually tortured his wife over suspicion that she was in a relationship with another man.

The incident was reported in Rampur where the labourer tied up his wife before he sealed her private part. The woman's mouth was also stuffed with a cloth to stop her from calling for help.

READ: Kerala: Woman beaten by husband succumbs to injury



After the incident, the man ran away when the woman's condition started deteriorating. The woman managed to call for help before she was rushed to a hospital.

The man was arrested on a complaint from the woman.

Superintendent of Police Shagun Gautam said that he received a complaint from a woman that her husband has physically abused her. After the complaint, a case was registered and the woman was shifted to the hospital for medical aid.

READ: Telangana: Woman beats alcoholic husband to death with kin's help

Further investigation is underway in the case.