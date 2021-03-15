Bollywood's Khan invites man in touching video

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Twenty-six-year-old Azeem Mansoori who recently made headlines claimed that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has invited him to Mumbai.



He, however, says that as of now his focus is marriage, not movies.

Mansoori, a 2-foot 3-inch tall man from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district had recently approached the local police with the request to find him a bride.

The video of Mansoori went viral and he has started getting marriage proposals.

Claiming that no one wants to marry him because of his height, Mansoori told the police that he will happy with any match they will find for him.

He also said that he does neither need dowry nor an educated wife. He said that he would call her Aalia with love.

Talking about children, Mansoori said that he is not bothered about the height of his children.

Mansoori is the third child amongst six siblings. Since he is short in stature, none of the marriage proposals worked out. The upset young man also had written to the higher officials in the administration including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help him out with a bride.

The women's police station, after hearing his story, has assured him all help.

The young man who runs a shop in Kairana said that he is trying his best to get married prior to Ramzan and by God's grace if he succeeds, he would take his wife for Umrah and Hajj first. After that, he would take his wife to Goa, Kullu Manali and Shimla.