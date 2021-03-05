Married woman raped by paddy trader in UP

Bhadohi (UP): A 30-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a paddy trader when she had gone to receive the payment of the produce sold by her husband in a village in Aurai area here, police said on Friday.

The accused is missing and efforts are underway to catch hold of him, the police added.

The woman has alleged that when she had gone to Aurai police station for filing a written complaint of rape, the policemen present there tore up her complaint and chased her away. She later met the Bhadohi Superintendent of Police and pleaded for justice after which a case of rape, provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act among other sections of law was filed on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the victim''s husband had sold paddy to Bade Lal Bind and the victim had gone to the accused man''s house around 15 days ago to receive the payment.

It has been alleged that Bind locked her up in the house, raped her and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

Bind allegedly chased her away without making the payment for the paddy purchased by him, the SP said.

The victim alleged that the husband and wife had gone to the police station to complain about the incident but police personnel drove her away after tearing the complaint.

Inspector-in-charge Shrikant Rai said on Friday that a case has been registered against the accused Bade Lal Bind, and the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

Efforts are being made to arrest the absconding trader, he added.

