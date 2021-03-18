Ambidextrous, multi-lingual girl writes two languages simultaneously

Meerut: Tejashwi Tayagi, an ambidextrous and multilingual secondary school student from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has won accolades for her remarkable talent to write two different languages at the same time. Moreover, her writing skills almost never ceases to amaze. Tejashwi has also mastered the art of mirror writing or write in reverse.

She has specialised in writing English with the right hand and Hindi with the left hand. Besides, Tejashwi has trained herself to write with both languages simultaneously and in reverse, too.

Tejashwi recalls how she started off writing with her left hand. However, soon her father Kuldeep Tyagi insisted her to write with the right hand as well. Later, Tejashwi slowly started writing with both hands in reverse order. Soon she trained herself to write in Hindi with one hand and in English with the other hand.

Tejashwi says that she got the benefit of her skill in most of the examinations. When she writes with both hands during the exam, writing is completed ahead of time.

Tejashwi’s father is a farmer by profession, while his mother runs a physiotherapy clinic.

Secondary Education Council Prayagraj has also tested her skills. However, the result has not yet been declared.

