Ban loudspeakers for Azaan: Allahabad Central University VC

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Following a complaint by the VC of Allahabad Central University, Professor Sangita Srivastava, people associated with the mosque residing at Clive Road in Civil Lines have said that the voice of the loudspeaker used for Azaan has been reduced.

According to a member of the mosque administration committee, the volume has been reduced following police intervention. At the same time, officials have made it clear that the volume through loudspeakers should be within the standard set by the government and that the noise pollution law will be fully enforced.

Sangita Srivastava, the VC of Allahabad Central University, wrote a letter complaining about the high volume from the loudspeakers of a nearby mosque at 5:30 am causing sleep disruptions. She said that the loud volume has led to her developing a headache and that it affects her work.

Therefore, she wrote a letter to the DM, SSP and IG demanding that the use of loudspeakers be prohibited for Azaan. The VC says that Azaan can be performed even without the use of loudspeakers.