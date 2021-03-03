Lucknow: The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kaushal Kishore was injured when he was shot at by unidentified assailants in Lucknow, police said on Wednesday.

The assailants who were riding a bike shot at Aayush, 30, in the Madiyava area of the district and fled.

Uttar Pradesh Police admitted him to the trauma centre for treatment where has been declared out of danger.

"Ayush, son of the MP, has received a gunshot injury in his chest and was brought to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stable now. The case will be investigated," Raees Akhtar, DCP North told reporters.

Further investigation is underway.

(ANI)