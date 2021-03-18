Money to provide for shooters was provided from UP jail: accused

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Shooter Shivendra Singh alias Ankur, accused in the murder of history-sheeter Ajit Singh on Wednesday revealed that he used to arrange food and other necessary items for the shooters involved in killing Ajit Singh.

And the money for the same was being provided by Akhand Singh, a man lodged in Azamgarh jail.

Every week an amount of Rs 25000 to 30, 000 was sent for the shooters and it was being done for a year.

READ: UP police detain shooter's wife, girlfriend in Ajit Singh murder case

Akhand used to do this work at the behest of former MP Dhananjay Singh.

Shivendra also said that arrangements were made for the stay of two shooters in Lucknow.

According to the police, plans to kill Ajit were being made a year before. Two flats were rented in Lucknow to keep an eye on Ajit.

Shivendra Singh after shooting Ajit had fled to Mumbai and taken refuge in Mumbai. According to police the vehicle that the shooters used to flee from the crime scene also belongs to a businessman in Mumbai.

READ: Police interrogate gunman in UP shooting

On January 6, Ajit Singh (39), a notorious criminal and former block chief of Mau district, having 17 cases against him, was killed in a shootout between rival factions in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area.