Muslim Cleric slams UP Minister over 'Burqa' comment

Lucknow: A Muslim cleric chastised Anand Swaroop Shukla, Uttar Pradesh minister fr parliamentary affairs and rural development, for his comment on 'Burqa'.

On Wednesday Shukla had that Muslim women will be "freed" from the practice of wearing 'burqa'. Calling it an 'evil custom' and comparing it to he said there will be a time when wearing burqa will be banned in India.

"Every person should respect the religion of another while following their religion. The veil is an important part of Islamic Sharia," said Maula Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, a Muslim cleric.

Earlier, Shukla had also requested the District Magistrate of Ballia for lowering the volume of loudspeakers during 'Azaan' in a local Mosque.

