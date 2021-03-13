Muslim clerics slam Rizvi for filing PIL seeking to remove 26 verses from Quran

Lucknow: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran sparked controversy on Saturday.

According to the PIL filed by Rizvi, these 26 verses were inserted by the first three caliphs, Hazrat Abu Bakr, Hazrat Umar, and Hazrat Usman and used by terrorists to promote jihad.

While speaking to the media, Rizvi said that the tutoring of the holy book- the Quran has been given at the early stage of learning. If some verses of the holy book allure anyone to join terrorism on the pretext of religion, then it should be removed, added Rizvi.

Reacting to the PIL, Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, a prominent Shia Muslim cleric and scholar from Lucknow, appealed to the Muslim association to organise processions against Rizvi in Lucknow.

"The Quran is a holy book. No one can add or remove any verse from the holy book. We will urge the Muslim organisation to organise a procession against the person who filed the PIL in the Supreme Court", added Jawad to ETV Bharat.

The Muslim cleric also demanded an immediate arrest of Rizvi adding the PIL would create differences between Shia and Sunni.

