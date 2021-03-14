Muslim family targeted for donating to Ram temple

Bijnor: A Muslim family was allegedly assaulted for donating money for the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh.

Tasleem Fatima, a resident of Nahtaur in Bijnor, had donated a little over Rs 21,000 for the Ram temple which did not go well with some people of her own community and they allegedly assaulted her family, reports said.

Tasleem Fatima speaking to ETV Bharat

Speaking to the media, Fatima said that she also filed a complaint to the police regarding the incident but no action was taken.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Rashtriya Muslim Morcha Misaal Mehndi said that the family is also being threatened on social media by a section of the Muslim community.

