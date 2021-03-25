NHRC seeks police response on 'fake case arrests'

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Director-General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh over the arrest of ten people in an alleged false case by the policemen in Etah district.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that in the district that two policemen got involved in a squabble at a 'dhaba' (eatery) over payment of bill for the food.

According to the NHRC statement, the media report that in Etah, two policemen got involved in a squabble at a 'dhaba' (eatery) over payment of bill for the food they consumed.

"The policemen then falsely implicated and arrested ten people including the brother of the owner of the eatery and eight customers in an alleged encounter with them. The persons reportedly arrested by the police and lodged in judicial custody at present," the notice said.

The NHRC has then issued a notice to the DGP seeking a report in the matter within six weeks.

Read: 3 UP cops suspended for slapping false cases against 10

A copy of the proceedings has also been sent to the Member Secretary, the state Legal Aid Services Authority to ensure free legal aid to the arrested people, if not provided, the NHRC said.

"The contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issue of violation of Human Rights. The incident, apparently, is a classic example of failure of entire system of checks and balances. Hence, fair investigation is required to be conducted to know as to from where the policemen could manage to procure these items," the notice read.

The persons arrested by the police are lodged in judicial custody and as per the FIR, ten people, part of a gang, were hatching a plan to commit a crime of loot and the police caught them after an encounter, the NHRC said.

Six illegal weapons, eighty litres of illicit liquor and two kg contraband had been reportedly projected as recovered from the persons arrested by the police.

Read: UP cops send 10 Dhaba workers to jail after being asked to pay for food

(ANI)