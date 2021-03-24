Nuns freed after forced conversion charge

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Four nuns who were taken off a train after they were suspected of involvement in forced religious conversion have been freed by police.

The police said there was no basis in the complaint and the nuns took the next train to their destination in Odisha.

The nuns were detained after local Bajrang Dal activists complained that two of the women were allegedly being taken forcibly for religious conversion.

READ: UP man held under anti-conversion law

Following the ruckus created by local Bajrang Dal leader Ajay Shankar Tiwari along with other activists on March 19, the four nuns onboard Utkal Express from Delhi to Rourkela were ordered to get off the train in Jhansi.

Police officer Naeem Ansari said the complainant said women were being taken possibly for religious conversion.

READ: Uttar Pradesh assembly passes bill on religious conversion

'However, during questioning, nothing as such came to light and the four women were allowed to depart by the next train. No case has been registered in this regard,' he said.

The four women were identified as nuns Libiya Thomas and Hemlata, both residents of Delhi's Vikaspuri and Sweta and B Tarang - both 19-years-old and natives of Odisha.

READ: UP man held for abducting, marrying minor after conversion

PTI INPUTS