Shia board condemns minister's azan remark

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh): Shia Personal Law Board has strongly condemned UP Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla's objection to the use of loudspeakers during azaan.

Dr. Yasoob Abbas, Spokesperson for the All India Shia Personal Law Board said, "We condemn the statement of the Minister of UP Government and request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the people in positions of responsibility do not issue these kinds of statements".

He said in India people have never objected either to azaan or to the temple bells.

Dr Abbas said that it is unfortunate to say that some forces are working to widen the gap between Hindus and Muslims. Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Sharma is also among them. I call on the central and state governments to stop such people, otherwise, the situation in the country could worsen.

Earlier, Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava had written to the district magistrate urging a ban on the use of loudspeakers for 'Azan', citing a high court order in this regard, and stating that it disturbs her sleep and affects her work efficiency.