One of AMU's first American alumnus Dr David Dichter passes away

Aligarh: One of the first students from a Western country to have graduated from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Dr David Dichter has died at the age of 89 after a long illness in the US.

After graduating from AMU in 1954, Dr Dichter travelled by motorcycle to Eastern Europe. He later completed his PhD from London University.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, AMU Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor while expressing condolences for the death of Dr Dichter, said, “Dr David used to narrate very interesting and memorable stories of his stay at AMU."

"In his letters, Dr Dichter fondly remembered his teacher Prof Muhammad Habib from Department of Political Science, Professor Muhammad Ali (Department Geography), his Principal Instructor Prof. Matin Al-Zaman and the then Vice-Chancellor Dr Zakir Hussain," Prof Mansoor added.

Professor MM Sufyan Beg (Chairman of the Alumni Affairs Committee) said, "Boston resident AMU Alumni Ali Rizvi informed us of Dr Dichter's demise when we were trying to contact him for the Alumni meet of 2021."

The AMU Vice Chancellor had recommended Dr Dichter's name for the guest of honour for the Alumni meet.

