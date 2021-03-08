'World is incomplete without women'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power in Uttar Pradesh since 2017. This was the same year when the Samajwadi Party had to face defeat. Even after losing the elections, people praised Akhilesh Yadav’s efforts in the government. Analysts said that the wave of Hindutva and family feud in the Samajwadi Party led to the party's defeat in these elections. Even after four years since the elections, Akhilesh and his uncle, Shivpal, do not seem to be on talking terms. Apart from these equations, there is some happy news from this politically significant family.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's youngest daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav has appeared as a young leader and a powerful orator. She has always understood and respected the dignity of relationships and kept herself far away from disputes.

Netaji is my political guru while PM Modi is the country’s hero

You have done a lot of social service during the lockdown. You have always been vocal about social concerns. What is your opinion about women and our society?

Aparna Yadav - I think this world is incomplete without a woman. Women should get social and political protection for their responsibilities in society. They should be allowed an opportunity to live their lives freely.

You have the responsibilities of a mother, wife, daughter and daughter-in-law. You are also active in social services and politics. How do you make all this happen?

Aparna Yadav - I think women are multidimensional. It is just something we expect from all our daughters. If she gets the required upbringing, a girl is capable of doing anything. A woman has more tolerance and forgiveness than any man in the world. Ram's modesty in Ramayana is Sita. Rama's victory would not have been possible without the sacrifice of Sita. This is where we learn our lesson. Every woman has these qualities. My husband is an extremely supportive man. No woman's work can be done without the help and support of her husband. Prateek Ji takes care of the children in my absence and in his absence, I do the same. Any big achievement is possible only with the coordination of the whole family.

You fought in the elections. You saw the political ups and downs. There were many disputes in the family as well. But you always stayed away from controversies. Are you so reserved outside or do you stay the same at home too?

Aparna Yadav - If there is some forgiveness in your nature, then you are somewhere near Hari i.e. worthy of the grace of God. I believe that one should forgive people and not let their problem become your own. This is just what I do. I keep some decency in my life and speeches.

You are from such a big political family. Where do you see your political future going?

Aparna Yadav - So far with the blessings of my leader, I see my political future going in a good direction. He started the organization with truth and devoted his entire life to it. So far, he has brought so much pride to the Party. He is my political guru. It is him who taught me everything I needed to know about being in politics. I try to follow his teachings. The one who wants to move forward in politics will have to pay attention to such things. People come into politics for their name-fame. It is something that should not happen. I think that whatever my political future will be, it will be good.

Both the Samajwadi Party and Progressive Samajwadi Party are your parties. Do you have a dilemma somewhere in politics?

Aparna Yadav - There is no question of any dilemma. Both ideologies are derived from socialism itself. Everyone knows the kind of duality that happened in the family in 2016-17. To increase and follow the paths of socialism, both people have chosen their own way.

Which path have you chosen, then?

Aparna Yadav - I am with my leader. Wherever he goes, I will follow him there. I will do as my superiors say.

The Legislative Assembly elections are coming again in 2022. Your family's quarrels have not yet been resolved. We have not been able to see that the family has united. What would you like to say?

Aparna Yadav - In the last elections, there was a lot of loss due to family feuds and we lost the election. I think the national president should make his decision. They will surely get good results if they make the correct decision. There needs to be a lot of discussion. I feel no other party is playing a better part of the opposition than the SP.

People feel that this division in SP cannot be resolved in five years. What do you think?

Aparna Yadav - Look, the leaders have to decide on this matter. Both leaders of the parties will have to sit together and decide. I also want the two of them to become one. We will only be strong if we are united.

Will you be entering the fray this election?

Aparna Yadav - I certainly wish to but I will do as my leaders say.

You are very frank in giving your opinions. You praise PM Modi. Do you never have to face criticism at home because of this?

Aparna Yadav - I have been asked this question many times, but you cannot deny the truth. My leader had blessed Modi ji to become Prime Minister again in Parliamentary elections. I think that we must accept what is right. He has done excellent work during the Corona pandemic. India has been appreciated all over the world. Modi Ji has been recognized as a successful leader on the world stage.

You recently donated for the construction of the Ram temple. One of your photographs also went viral on the internet. Some of the SP members were seen criticizing it. What do you think?

Aparna Yadav - I have given the donation voluntarily. Lord Ram is one of my favourite gods. He is the supreme Vaishnava. Everyone is getting an opportunity to create history. It is something I am really glad of.

What message would you like to give people on Women's Day?

Aparna Yadav - Everyone should unite on the Women's Reservation Bill. After the introduction of this bill, women will get tremendous power and opportunities. Wherever women are justly represented, they achieve well for their countries. This is a change which is very much needed. We want this to happen, even if people have to come on the streets to fight for their rights.