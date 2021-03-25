Police arrest proxy candidates at law examination centre

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): Police arrested a tout and four others for trying to appear for a fourth-semester law examination as proxies in Barabanki. According to police, a person identified as Himanshu masterminded the fraud. He hired four daily wage workers to attend the exam.

The daily wagers were stopped by security during a routine inspection of exam admit cards.

The fraud came to light after the authorities at the examination centre cross-checked the documents presented by the 'candidates'. Police booked four people — Satish Kumar, Tribhuvan Singh, Dinesh Yadav and Vikas Srivastavaon — on the basis of the admit cards.

Moreover, the examination authorities have launched a probe into the incident.