Police team attacked while chasing liquor smugglers

Shamli: A police team was attacked while chasing liquor smuggling in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Excise department inspector, Ajay Singh and his colleague were injured in the attack. Police were attempting to track down the accused.

Singh, posted in Shamli Region-1, along with his team, were surveilling Bidauli check post of Jhinjhana police station area to prevent smuggling of liquor. Police officers Madanpal, Satendra Kumar, Priyank Jaiswal and Nitin Kumar were present.

Singh said that they indicated a pickup vehicle from Karnal, Haryana, to stop around 3 30 p.m. After the Inspector spotted many boxes of liquor and the driver escaped with his vehicle suddenly.

Police chased the vehicle and reached Basera village of Kairana where they were attacked. Over 15 people attacked the police team with lathi-sticks and vandalized the Excise team's vehicle.

Kairana Kotwali police reached the spot upon receiving information. The injured were admitted in CHC Kairana. Singh has filed a complaint against the attackers at Kairana Kotwali police station. Police investigation is ongoing.

