Pregnant woman found hanging in UP; in-laws booked

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old pregnant woman was found hanging at her home here, police said on Monday.

They said a case has been lodged against her in-laws for allegedly demanding dowry from her.

Tabasum Begum was found hanging at her marital home at Jolla village in Budhana town on Sunday, police said.

She was married to Afsar for over a year and was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws for not bringing enough dowry with her, they said.

The woman's brother, Lukman, has filed a complaint with the police alleging his sister's in-laws were demanding dowry from her. He further alleged that they first killed her and then hanged her to make it look like a case of suicide, police said.

An FIR was registered against Afsar, victim's brother-in-law Arshad, father-in-law Tasawer and mother-in-law Hasroon, Station House Officer M S Gill said, adding they all are absconding.

PTI