Preparations afoot for famous ‘Barsana Holi’ in Mathura

Mathura: The historical city of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is not only famous for the fact that the holy city is the birthplace of Shri Krishan. The city is a repository of many great traditions, which have been going on for centuries. All preparations are being completed for Mathura’s famous ‘Lathmar Holi’ at Barsana, the birthplace of Radha Rani. The Gopis of Barsana beat the males of Nanda village as a token of love. For all this, Yadavs – descendants of Lord Krishna – of Nanda village are preparing themselves for colourful Holi. The tradition that has been going on since the era of Dwapar is still intact. On March 23, ‘Lathmar Holi’ will be played with great pomp and fervour in Barsana.

Preparations afoot for famous ‘Barsana Holi’ in Mathura

Lathmar Holi in Barsana

In the city of Lord Krishna, the colour ‘gulal’ and colours have started gripping the devotees for the Holi festival. Many colours of Holi are seen in the Braj area. It is the Holi of flowers somewhere. It is the Holi of colours at some places or ‘Lathmar Holi’ is played at some places. On March 23, Lathmar Holi will be played with great pomp at Barsana, the birthplace of Radha Rani, for which preparations are being completed.

Preparations afoot for famous ‘Barsana Holi’ in Mathura

Tradition going on since the Dwapar era

The Yadavs Nandgaon have been playing ‘Lathmar Holi’ with Gopis for centuries. It is a unique way of expressing mutual bonding, love and affection, which the whole world witnesses at Barsana. There is a mythological belief that when Kanha or Lord Krishan as a child came to Barsana, the Gopis or women Yadavs – of Barsana played several friendly games with him. Radha did also participate in them. One of them is the tradition of ‘Lathmar Holi.’ The Yadavs of Nanda village reach Barsana and ‘Lathmar Holi’ is played with Gopis in love.

Preparations afoot for famous ‘Barsana Holi’ in Mathura

Special dresses are worn by the devotees

On the day of ‘Lathmar Holi,’ Yadavs wearing ‘Dhoti Kurta’ and armpit captives of Nanda village reach Barsana with a cap on their head and a shield in their hands. At the same time, Barsana’s Gopis wear ‘lehenga’ and ‘chunni’. Their traditional dress is found to be quite appealing to the audience. On reaching the auspicious time, they first reach the Radha Rani temple and then move to Barsana to play the ‘Lathmar Holi’ which enthrals the visitors from across the world.

Shields are prepared in the rain

Preparations afoot for famous ‘Barsana Holi’ in Mathura

Ramesh Saini’s family at Barsana town has been preparing traditional shields for the last several decades. Three artisans work together to prepare a shield in two days. Ramesh Saini’s family has been doing this work for many generations.

All age groups play the festival of colours

Hukam Chand Goswami of Nanda village said that for the last 60 years, Lathmar Holi has been playing at Barsana. This tradition of the Dwapar era is still being practised today. On the day of playing Lathmar Holi, the elderly or children get excited. Yadavs or Gwalas of Nanda village reaches Barsana. After seeing offering obeisance at Radha Rani temple, they play ‘Lathmar Holi’ with great pomp in the colourful lanes of the town.

Barsana resident Padam Singh said that Lathmar Holi has been played in Barsana for centuries. It is said that when Lathmar Holi is played in Barsana, 84 crore goddesses from heaven come to the earth and enjoy Holi amazingly.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Assam from Friday