Prez Kovind offers prayers at Varanasi's Vishwanath temple, attends 'Ganga Aarti'

Varanasi: President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family members offered prayers at Varanasi's Vishwanath temple and attended the "Ganga Aarti" on Saturday.

Prez Kovind offers prayers at Varanasi's Vishwanath temple, attends 'Ganga Aarti'

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion. President Kovind is on a three-day visit to the state and had arrived at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Saturday.

Read:| Prez Kovind to visit Odisha next week, attend convocation at NIT Rourkela

He was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath there.

The President also inspected the Vishwanath temple corridor. He will pay a visit to the Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur on Sunday, the second day of his three-day visit, after attending some programmes in Sonbhadra.

(with agency inputs)

Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates world's largest stadium at Motera