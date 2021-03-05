Principal suspended in UP after 5 yr old dies

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A primary school principal in Jaidopur has been suspended following the death of a student, who possibly choked on a fruit seed.

The five-year-old girl's family, however, claim that she had died after eating 'khichdi' served at the mid-day meal in the school.

District magistrate Aditi Singh said: "Gunjan had reached school on Wednesday and had brought some jujube (ber) from home. After she consumed them, the fruit seed got stuck in her throat and she fell unconscious and later died."

The district magistrate said Gunjan's parents had later reached the school on Bansdeeh road with the girl's body and alleged that she had consumed 'khichdi' in the mid-day meal that led to her death.

They also protested at the school while senior officials reached the spot and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The sample of 'khichdi' was also taken and Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shiv Narain Singh, following pressure from the local people, suspended principal Shiv Kumari Yadav in the matter for her laxity.

The principal said all students ate 'khichdi' but nothing happened to any of them. A detailed probe is on in the matter.

(IANS)

