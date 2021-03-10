Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over rising crimes

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women's safety, saying Yogi Adityanath government's 'Mission Shakti' has "failed" as crimes against women are rising in the state.

Mentioning the Kanpur incident where the father of a 13-year-old gang-rape victim died on Wednesday after being hit by a truck outside a hospital, the Congress general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh slammed the state government in her Facebook post.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Facebook post

She wrote, "The UP government will claim Mission Shakti's success by giving false advertisement worth Rs crores. UP CM will visit across the country questioning law and order of that particular place but he himself fails in maintaining law and order in his own state."

It may be noted here that Chief Minister Adityanath had launched the ‘Mission Shakti' campaign in October 2020 focussing on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls, with a stern warning that perpetrators of crimes against women will be dealt strictly.

