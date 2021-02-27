Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits Varanasi

Varanasi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today reached Varanasi to attend Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas ji Maharaj birth anniversary celebration at Seer Govardhanpur.

She reached Varanasi around 10 am and will be offering prayers at the Sant Ravidas temple to mark the Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

Priyanka is preparing for the upcoming assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh for which she is visiting religious locations and participating in the puja Archana there.

Former MLA Ajay Rai said ahead preparations have been done by the District and Metropolitan Congress Committee for the Congress leader's visit.

If sources are to be believed, Priyanka Gandhi may also hold a meeting with local leaders of the party from the panchayat election point of view, whose preparations are going on at the party level.

Ravidas Jayanti will start from 25 February at Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Temple in Rajghat and will run till 28 February. The ceremony will be attended by strong leaders from various political parties, including names like Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Chandrasekhar.

Interestingly, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar will also be in Varanasi on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

