Priyanka-led Congress begins preparations for Uttar Pradesh polls

New Delhi: Even though the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are still a year away, the Congress has started its preparations under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi.

With a view to strengthen the organisation and electoral preparations, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi today held a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Coordination Committee and Manifesto Committee.

The meeting was held at 10 Janpath, the residence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The meeting was attended by Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, and Imran Masood among others.

It was decided in the meeting that members of the manifesto committee will visit Bahraich on February 27 and 28 to chalk out the party's strategy. To prepare the manifesto for the 2022 election, the Congress will visit every district and take the people's opinions.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Salman Khurshid said, "We have to talk to the general public and understand their feelings. We will discuss how people's feelings can be put forward more clearly. We want it to be the manifesto of the general public."

"This is the first step. We will also talk to the experts in Delhi. We have also consulted the party workers," he added.

During the meeting of the coordination committee, Priyanka Gandhi discussed her upcoming tours to the state and strengthening of the organisation.

"In the meeting, there was discussion about strengthening the organisation. All the members of the committee gave suggestions," Pramod Tiwari said.

Expressing happiness over Priyanka's visits to Uttar Pradesh, Tiwari said, "Priyanka ji is touring the state frequently. We are happy that if someone in Uttar Pradesh is challenging the government through public meetings and travel, then it is the Congress under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi."

Meanwhile, during a conversation with ETV Bharat, Imran Masood said: "Right now, the farmer movement is going on in the country. We are constantly discussing about raising the voice of the farmers."

