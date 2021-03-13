Producer and Director Subhash Malik to make a film on PM Narendra Modi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Producer and Director Subhash Malik has announced the movie — 'India In My Veins' — a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Malik who is also the president of Ramlila of Ayodhya has decided to shoot the film in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. The movie will also be filmed in various locations across UP, Haryana and Punjab.

Malik who is perceived to be very committed to his silver screen projects, has an experience of 27 years in the film industry. 'India In My Veins' will mainly focus on Modi's work and development carried out since 2014.

The pre-production of the film has been on for several months, and the shoot will begin on March 29. Captain Raj Mathur will be essaying the lead role of Modi, while Surendra Pal who is known for his role of Dronacharya in Mahabharata will also be seen in this film.

Raza Murad and Vindu Dara Singh will play the roles of a Kashmiri and Sardar respectively, while Shahbaz Khan and Asrani are also playing crucial roles in the film.

Captain Raj Mathur, who's playing the lead role, said PM Modi is doing many things for this country, however, it is not being spoken about. He also told that it is because of PM Modi Indians are being honoured everywhere abroad.

This film will hit theatres in a span of six months. The associate producer of this film Shubham Malik said that the title 'India In My Veins' would evoke the true patriotic spirit in each and every Indian.