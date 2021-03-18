Pushpak Express TTE tests COVID positive; Railway prepares to trace contacts

Lucknow: A Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) of Pushpak Express — plying between Lucknow Junction and Mumbai — has tested positive for coronavirus.

Authorities have isolated the TTE Deepak and his wife in quarantine for 15 days.

Meanwhile, the Railway administration is preparing to examine other railway workers and passengers who have come in contact with him on March 15 and 16.

On March 15, TTE Deepak was on duty in Pushpak Express which was scheduled from Lucknow to Mumbai. He was also on duty when the express was returning from Mumbai to Lucknow on March 16.

After returning home on March 17 Deepak reported mild fever, following which his doctor suggested him to take COVID test. Later, both the TTE and his wife were positive for the virus.

"The details of passengers coming to Lucknow Junction from other states have been sent to the government," said Director of Lucknow Junction railway station Girish Kumar Singh.