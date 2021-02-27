Rajnath Singh graces wedding ceremony of doctor whose education he financed

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday attended the wedding ceremony of Doctor Brijendra whose education he had financed when he was an impoverished and talented child years ago.

Back in 2002, when Rajnath Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he had adopted Brijendra. Today, after nearly two decades, Defence Minister attended Brijendra's wedding as a father figure.

"I took the responsibility for his education when I was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. I am happy he is a doctor today," said Union Minister. Meanwhile, an elated Dr Brijendra said, "It is unexpected. I am happy." Brijendra, who has since come a long way, is currently a physician at Gosaiganj Community Health Center, in Faizabad, Ayodhya.

Dr Brijendra and his wife were grateful for Rajnath Singh's attendance, saying that "Defence Minister has come here in spite of a busy schedule." Rajnath Singh, who was there at the event, took part in several wedding rituals and blessed both Brijendra and his wife. Rajnath Singh said that people should help poor and meritorious children by adopting them.

"When I was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, I took up the responsibility of the education of a child. That child became a doctor after studying and writing exams. Today, I attended the wedding ceremony of the same Dr Brijendra at his home and offered him my best wishes. It is definitely a moment of great satisfaction and joy for me," Defence Minister tweeted.

Besides Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey was also present on the occasion.

ANI

