Rise in literacy led to decline in crimes against women: Kerala Guv

Lucknow: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday said crimes against women have been showing a significant decline in society.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan speaking to ETV Bharat

Speaking to ETV Bharat after addressing a seminar at Shia College in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Khan said that awareness and literacy are increasing in society that will gradually end all the social evils.

"People are becoming more aware these days. Women are also educated and they know their rights very well. The crimes against women will slowly and gradually come to an end," he added.

He further said that with literacy, social evils like the dowry system will also come to an end soon.

