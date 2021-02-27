Ram Mandir trust receives Rs 2,100 cr in donations for temple construction

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Rs 2,100 crore has so far been received in donations for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the trust's treasurer said on Saturday.

Treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas, said that Rs 2,100 crore in donations has been received till date.

Today was the last day of the 42-day-long collection drive.

However, the amount is expected to surge past the current Rs 2,100 crore, as a large number of cheques are yet to be deposited, Govind Dev said.

According to the treasurer, people living abroad are pressurising the trust to extend the collection drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the bhoomi pujan to begin the construction of the temple on August 5 last year.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has mandated the VHP to collect funds for the temple's construction.

On January 15, the trust started a mass contact and contribution campaign across the country for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), part of the RSS-led ideological family, was at the forefront of the Ram Mandir construction movement.

