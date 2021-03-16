Over Rs 3000 crores collected for Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya: Over Rs 3,000 crores have been collected to date for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Champat Rai, the Secretary-General of the Trust has said that though door-to-door cooperation in the construction of the temple has been halted, the donations can be handed over to the regular account of the Trust.

Also read: UP court to hear bail plea of PFI student wing leader Rauf Shareef

The funds collected for the construction of a grand temple on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya has crossed Rs. 3,000. However, the audit work is still going on and the amount is expected to increase further.

Also read: 37 pc of those killed in UP encounters from 2017 to 2020 were Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

Rai appreciated the general enthusiasm and cooperation towards donating fund for the construction of the temple. He said that people have made donations, four times beyond their expectations.

Also read: UP STF arrests PFI training commander

The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust added that those devotees who would still like to donate can visit the official website of the Ram Temple, and also make the payment online through Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India.