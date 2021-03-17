'Schools in Noida, Greater Noida, can't hike fees in 2021-22'

Noida: Schools in Noida and Greater Noida cannot increase fees in the academic year 2021-22 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to a Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration order.

The schools have also been directed to charge fees only on monthly basis and not force or insist payment of fees on a quarterly or half-yearly or yearly basis on any student, stated the order by the District Fee Regulation Committee (DRFC).

Read:| Odisha orders to reduce private school fees

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the DFRC, chaired by District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Tuesday, which discussed, deliberated and reviewed issues about annual fees increment reported by the schools for the academic year 2021-2022 and other issues.

Regarding issues concerning quarterly charges or annual charges, the order stated, the DFRC has discussed the matter ... schools are hereby directed to charge fees only on monthly basis and shall not force or insist payment of fees on a quarterly or half-yearly or yearly basis to any student.

Read:| Students in MP can take exams despite non-payment of fees

The order further advised all stakeholders that due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the invocation of the National Disaster Management Act 2005 is continuing and all the schools are advised to strictly follow the directions of the DFRC and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in this regard.

In case of any future direction, advisory, order or notification to be issued by the Uttar Pradesh government shall be applicable and it shall be notified by the DFRC, it added.

PTI

Read:| Colleges in Andhra Pradesh warned over excess fees